First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another round of rain and storms is likely for tomorrow, but this time we’ll see a lot more coverage as far as rainfall is concerned.
Some strong to severe storms could pop up Friday evening and Friday night. Although there is a severe risk attached to this cold front, the soaking rain will be a welcome change to farmers, gardeners, & homeowners in Central VA.
Here is where we stand according to the Storm Prediction Center:
Central VA is in a level 1 out of 5 risk with far northern counties in a level 2 out of 5 risks. The severe threat stays relatively low at this time.
The timing for tomorrow’s storms looks to be from 4 pm - midnight. We could even see some lingering thunderstorms through early Saturday morning.
Once again, our biggest threats seem to be damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail. Rainfall totals from Friday to Sunday could amount to over 1″ of rain.
Stay tuned to the NBC12 First Alert Weather App for more updates as we approach tomorrow evening.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.