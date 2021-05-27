Crews battle heavy apartment fire in Richmond

The fire has been marked under control. (Source: Richmond Fire Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 27, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT - Updated May 27 at 12:42 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews from the Richmond Fire Department battled a heavy apartment fire in Richmond.

On May 27 at approximately 11:42 a.m., crews responded to 3022 Parkwood Avenue for the report of a house fire.

After arriving on the scene, crews found heavy smoke coming from the second floor of a residence.

One person and a dog safely exited the house.

The fire has been marked under control.

