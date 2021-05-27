Crews battle heavy apartment fire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews from the Richmond Fire Department battled a heavy apartment fire in Richmond.
On May 27 at approximately 11:42 a.m., crews responded to 3022 Parkwood Avenue for the report of a house fire.
After arriving on the scene, crews found heavy smoke coming from the second floor of a residence.
One person and a dog safely exited the house.
The fire has been marked under control.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.