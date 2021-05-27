‘Couldn’t stay quiet’ Capitol officer’s mom wants Jan. 6 probe

The missive, on Capitol Police letterhead, was delivered to the office of Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, and was circulated to top staffers in the House by his office. Raskin said in an interview last week that the officers approached his office, and that they and their families have been traumatized about what happened on the 6th. Raskin said “they can’t believe there is dissension in the Congress” about the simple facts of the insurrection.