Chesterfield Schools add electric buses to fleet

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools has added electric buses to its fleet through a Dominion Energy program.
Two electric buses were recently delivered to Chesterfield, and it is the first time the division will be adding to its fleet of over 630 buses.
“We strive to be good stewards of the environment in Chesterfield,” said Dr. Joe Casey, Chesterfield County Administrator. “Through Dominion’s innovative program, we are taking the opportunity to lead the region in this effort and a win-win for our students and those needing a precious energy source on peak demand days.”
The buses are part of Dominion Energy’s Electric School Bus Program, which helps districts electrify their fleet. Charging infrastructure installation costs are also covered in the program.
The Thomas Jouley buses are are some of the most environmentally efficient buses in the nation.
“Replacing one diesel bus with one electric bus is the equivalent of removing roughly five cars from the road. Additionally, an electric bus reduces operation and maintenance costs for schools by 60 percent as compared to a diesel model. Each bus can seat up to 77 students and travel an average of 135 miles on a three-hour charge,” a release said.
The electric buses Chesterfield received are part of Dominion Energy’s effort to put 50 electric school buses on the roads in its service area this year.
