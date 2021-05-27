Bon Secours breaks ground on new emergency department, imaging center in Chester

CHESTER, Va. (WWBT) - Bon Secours broke ground on Thursday on its new freestanding emergency department and imaging center in Chester.
The 11-bed facility is currently being referred to as Bon Secours – Chester Emergency Center and will be an extension of St. Francis Medical Center.
“We are committed to expanding access to emergency services to meet the needs of our rapidly growing community and look forward to establishing much-needed health care services in this medical underserved community,” said Joe Wilkins, president, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center. “This new emergency center will provide easier, more convenient access to compassionate emergency care for both walk-in patients and emergency medical services partners in the southern part of our region.”
The facility will have the following:
- Separate public and ambulance entrances
- 11-bed emergency department
- Medical imaging center, including CT, MRI, ultrasound, and radiography that will serve both scheduled outpatients and ED patients
- Occupational health
- Direct admission capabilities
The new facility along Jefferson Davis Highway is expected to open in the summer of 2022.
