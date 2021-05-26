28-year-old man reported missing after leaving from house on foot, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a 28-year-old man, who was last seen leaving his residence on foot in Chesterfield, has been reported missing.
Terrence Crittendon was last seen on May 25 at 10 p.m.
Crittendon is described as a black male, about 5′ 7′' tall and weighing approximately 270 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark-colored pants, and tennis shoes.
Crittendon has black hair, brown eyes, a black beard and does not drive a vehicle.
Anyone with information about Crittendon’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660,
