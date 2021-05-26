Wednesday Forecast: First Alert Weather Day: Record Heat possible, plus a severe storm threat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Near record heat today with a few late afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Better rain chances and COOL weather arrive late this week into the holiday weekend.
WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly sunny and hot with a few storms during the afternoon and evening. Any storms that form could be strong with gusty winds and hail, especially along and north of I-64. Highs in the mid 90s. Record is 94° set back in 1991. (PM Rain Chance: 40%) Peak RVA rain chance is 5-7pm
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with afternoon and evening showers and storms likely. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
SATURDAY: Cloudy and cool with areas of rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 80s.
