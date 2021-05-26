Video blends 500 student voices in ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ rendition

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Over 500 voices of Henrico County Public Schools students were combined to make a new video rendition of Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” in response to racial strife and national division.
The video is made up of individual home recordings from choral students from each of the division’s nine high schools.
Glen Allen High School senior, Lauren Relaford, explains the project’s aim in an introduction to the video.
The students worked with instructions to make the recording of the 1970 song. Some students chose not to show their faces and only submitted audio recordings.
“This project shows our kids leading the way and teaching the adults what unity is about,” said Sherri Matthews, choral director at Glen Allen High School, who helped organize the project. “We felt like that was an important thing. While the project was supposed to be finished in the fall, it’s just as relevant today as it was then.”
The project got started last summer and finally come to fruition in May. Universal Music Publishing Group gave the division rights to use the song for the project for only $1.
You can listen to the video below:
