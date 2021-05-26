RPD hosts community walk through Whitcomb neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department will be holding a community walk through the Whitcomb neighborhood.
During the walk, officers will speak with community members about safety concerns they may have and what they would like to see from the Richmond Police Department.
Chief Gerald M. Smith, Command Staff and other Richmond Police Department officers will attend the event.
“We hope to connect with many community members in the neighborhood during the Walk to discuss crime trends and the benefits of rapid communication with police when crimes occur,” Sector 113 Lt. Mark Sims said.
The walk will take place on May 26 at 5:30 p.m. at 2200 Sussex Street.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.