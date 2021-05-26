Police: 78-year-old Chesterfield woman reported missing

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a 78-year-old Chesterfield woman who was last seen at her residence on Tuesday.
Police say Jacqueline Callaghan, 78, was last seen by relatives at her residence in the 4000 block of Timber Ridge Road at about 10:30 p.m. on May 25.
Callaghan is described as a white female, about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 138 pounds. She has brown eyes, grey hair and is a diabetic, but is not on medication.
According to police, Callaghan could possibly be wearing a purple shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information regarding Callaghan’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660.
