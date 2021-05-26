Parts of New Kent County under water usage restrictions

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - New Kent Public Utilities announced areas of the county for the Colonials Downs and Farms of New Kent Water Systems are under water usage restrictions.
According to the county, this is due to a well pump failure at the Route 618 Water Pumping Station.
The following neighborhoods are affected:
- Brickshire
- Oakmont Villas
- Bel Green
- Four Seasons
- The Arbors
- Viniterra
- Crestwicke
- Quinton Estates
- Greenwood Estates
- Kenwood Farms
- Deerlake
- Rochambeau Estates
Non-essential water uses include:
- Lawn watering
- Car washing
- House washing
- Pool filling
- Washing of hardscapes such as driveways or sidewalks
The county is asking residents in the neighborhoods listed above to postpone essential uses such as laundry & dishwashing until later in the day, due to demand being the highest between 5 a.m. and 12 p.m.
For more information, contact Public Utilities at 804-966-9678.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
