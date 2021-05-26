Officials in Richmond still won’t explain why police attacked hundreds of peaceful protestors a year ago

The police chief apologized. Mayor Levar Stoney now calls the attack “unintentional.” But a year later, officials in Richmond still won’t offer a full explanation of what exactly happened that led officers to unleash a barrage of tear gas and pepper spray on a crowd of hundreds of peaceful protestors.
City officials also refuse to detail what discipline — if any — officers involved faced.
The most Stoney spokesman Jim Nolan was willing to say this week was that it was “a mistake caused by miscommunication during a chaotic moment in the city that evening.” Pressed for additional details, Nolan, would only say that there were other protests in the area, including down the street.
Stoney revisited the incident publicly over the weekend in an op-ed published by The New York Times outlining his response to the unrest that roiled the nation after George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer. In the piece, he highlighted his decision to apologize for the gas attack, march with protesters and, later, take down city-owned Confederate monuments.
“Delivering justice, actually healing and atoning, requires coming together to do the hard work,” Stoney’s essay concludes. “It takes time. It demands we listen. And for me, last summer, it required an invitation and an apology.”
But Stoney’s description of the attack and his broader response to the unrest drew immediate backlash on social media. Video shows officers very deliberately launching canister after canister of tear gas before moving in to blanket the few protesters who remained with pepper spray. One office is seen waving goodbye as people flee. Another officer was captured on video chasing a demonstrator down to spray him directly in the face.
The encounter took place at the Lee Monument about 20-minutes before a curfew was scheduled to go into effect, and while police initially asserted the gas was the last resort after police officers “were cut off by violent protesters,” the department quickly walked back the claim, promising to pull the officers involved from the field. “They will be disciplined because their actions were outside dept. protocols and directions are given,” the department wrote. The police chief at the time, William Smith, apologized repeatedly.
But in the weeks after the attack, police declined to say what discipline the officers involved faced. Now, nearly a year out from the incident, officials are still declining to answer the question.
“The Richmond Police Department is not able to comment on this situation as it is subject to pending litigation,” department spokesman James Mercante said in a statement.
Stoney’s office also cited ongoing litigation. “As promised at the time, the incident was investigated, and further investigation into the incident informed the mayor’s understanding that what happened on June 1 at the circle was unintentional,” Nolan wrote. “As this is a subject of ongoing litigation, unfortunately, we are not able to discuss it in greater detail at this time.” (Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin, who would have to sign off on criminal charges against any officers involved, said she’s still awaiting the city’s findings.)
The city is facing multiple lawsuits stemming from the incident, including a potential class-action suit filed in federal court. Records show the case is still mired in discovery, with lawyers representing the victims of the attack still working to identify individual officers responsible so they can be named as defendants.
