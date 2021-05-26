News to Know for May 26: VEC ordered to take action; Deadly I-95 crash update; Record heat, severe storm threat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines before you start your day!
Today will be mostly sunny and hot with a few storms during the afternoon and evening.
Any storms that form could be strong with gusty winds and hail, especially along and north of I-64.
Highs in the mid 90s. Record is 94° set back in 1991.
Police are searching for a 78-year-old Chesterfield woman who was last seen at her residence on Tuesday.
Police say Jacqueline Callaghan, 78, was last seen by relatives at her residence in the 4000 block of Timber Ridge Road at about 10:30 p.m. on May 25.
Police say a 28-year-old Terrence Crittendon, who was last seen leaving his residence on foot in Chesterfield, has been reported missing.
Crittendon has black hair, brown eyes, a black beard and does not drive a vehicle.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Virginia State Police says four people were killed, with one seriously injured after a crash on I-95 in Henrico overnight.
Police responded to the report of the crash at 1:49 a.m.
According to the investigation, a sedan traveling north ran off the road to the left and struck the guardrail in the median. The sedan then struck a 2020 Tesla that was traveling south.
The Tesla struck an unoccupied 1999 Ford van in the right lane. That van was part of an active highway work zone.
All five occupants in the sedan were ejected from the vehicle. Four of them succumbed to their injuries on the scene.
The crash closed I-95 south near Chamberlayne Avenue Exit 82.
New Kent Public Utilities announced areas of the county for the Colonials Downs and Farms of New Kent Water Systems are under water usage restrictions.
According to the county, this is due to a well pump failure at the Route 618 Water Pumping Station.
The county is asking residents in the neighborhoods listed above to postpone essential uses such as laundry & dishwashing until later in the day, due to demand being the highest between 5 a.m. and 12 p.m.
For more information, contact Public Utilities at 804-966-9678.
For more information, contact Public Utilities at 804-966-9678.
Tuesday, a judge signed an order that requires the Virginia Employment Commission to speed up the processing of unemployment claims.
The judge and parties met to discuss how to solve the issues at the VEC as quickly as possible.
Last week, the governor directed the VEC to invest $20 million in speeding up payment.
The judge’s order pauses the proposed class-action lawsuit filed on April 15 by the LAJC and other partners.
The VEC is bringing back the weekly ‘search for work’ requirements on May 30.
You must report at least two applications each week starting Sunday.
If you refuse a job offer while on unemployment for a reason that is not accepted by the VEC, they can stop your benefits.
Moderna said Tuesday its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12, a step that could put the shot on track to become the second option for that age group in the U.S.
Moderna aims to be next in line, saying it will submit its teen data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other global regulators early next month.
The company studied more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds.
Preliminary findings showed the vaccine triggered the same signs of immune protection in kids as it does in adults, and the same kind of temporary side effects such as sore arms, headache and fatigue.
The Richmond Raceway will be hosting a vaccine clinic today and tomorrow.
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered.
The clinics will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and are open to Henrico and Richmond residents 12 years of age or older who are eligible and was the vaccine.
Vaccinations will be administered at the raceway infield and should enter at Gate 7 from Carolina Avenue The final day for the mass vaccination clinic at the raceway will be on May 27.
The Virginia Employment Commission will be hosting a virtual hiring event.
Participants will be able to chat live with businesses from different industries.
The hiring event will take place on May 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To attend the event, click here.
