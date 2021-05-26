Motorcyclist killed in I-64 ramp crash

Motorcyclist killed in I-64 ramp crash
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on an Interstate 64 ramp in New Kent County. (Source: wwbt/nbc12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 26, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT - Updated May 26 at 3:13 PM

NEW KENT Co., Va. (WWBT) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on an Interstate 64 ramp in New Kent County.

Troopers were called shortly before 1:30 p.m. on May 25 a crash on the I-64 ramp to the rest area at mile marker 213.

Police said a 1998 Harley motorcycle was headed west on I-64 on the ramp when it ran off the road.

The driver, John H. Wagner, 65, of Glassboro, New Jersey, died at the scene. Police said he was wearing a helmet.

The investigation continues.

