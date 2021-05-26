John Warner met Liz Taylor at dinner -- with Queen Elizabeth

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 1977 file photo actress Elizabeth Taylor and her husband, former secretary of the U.S. Navy John Warner attend the 42nd New York Film Critics Circle Awards dinner in New York. Warner, one of the Senate’s most influential military experts, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at age 94, his longtime chief of staff said Wednesday, May 26. (AP Photo/File) (Source: AP)
By Associated Press | May 26, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT - Updated May 26 at 1:11 PM

(AP) - John Warner was a powerful figure in the U.S. Senate, a centrist Republican whose influence was key in military affairs. But before all that, he became famous as the sixth husband of movie star Elizabeth Taylor.

They met on a blind date when the British ambassador asked Warner to escort Taylor to an embassy dinner for Queen Elizabeth.

They married months later, and crowds swarmed Warner’s senate campaign for a glimpse of his wife.

The marriage didn’t last - Taylor wasn’t used to feeling isolated while Warner focused on politics.

Eventually, they drifted apart. But both remained friends after their divorce.

