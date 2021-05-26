John Warner met Liz Taylor at dinner -- with Queen Elizabeth

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 1977 file photo actress Elizabeth Taylor and her husband, former secretary of the U.S. Navy John Warner attend the 42nd New York Film Critics Circle Awards dinner in New York. Warner, one of the Senate’s most influential military experts, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at age 94, his longtime chief of staff said Wednesday, May 26. (AP Photo/File) (Source: AP)