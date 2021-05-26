Hopewell police search for man missing since April

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police Department is searching for a man who has been missing since April.
Police said family reported on May 26 that they have not heard from Marcus Dupree West since April 4.
At this time, police do not suspect foul play but are asking for help in locating him.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2222 or Crimesolvers at (804) 541-2202.
