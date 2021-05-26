Helping your teen apply for summer jobs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you have a teenager in your house who needs to line up a summer job, this is the time to do it!
Cherry Dale, a Financial Coach with the Virginia Credit Union, has a few reminders.
Dale says if your child is only 14 or 15 years old, you need to be aware of Virginia’s labor laws.
Your child has to get an employment certificate. There are limited hours they can work such as 3 days a week or 18 hours total.
“If they’re older than that they can work a little bit longer and different types of jobs. However you still want to be in control as a parent as to what they are applying for,” Dale said.
Dale also says to discuss with your teen how they should dress for an interview.
Practice interviewing with them so they are prepared for what questions will be asked. Also, discuss rejection, when you don’t get the job. More than likely, they’ve probably never experienced that before.
Also, help them navigate the online job sites because there’s been a lot of reports of fraud over the last year on the job boards.
Dale says to help them make sure it’s a real position that is posted.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.