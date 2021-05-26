Four people killed, one seriously injured after I-95 crash in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police says four people were killed, with one seriously injured after a crash on I-95 in Henrico overnight.
Police responded to the report of the crash at 1:49 a.m.
According to the investigation, a sedan traveling north ran off the road to the left and struck the guardrail in the median. The sedan then struck a 2020 Tesla that was traveling south.
The Tesla struck an unoccupied 1999 Ford van in the right lane. That van was part of an active highway work zone.
In the southbound lanes, the sedan cam to a rest overturned.
Two people in the Tesla were transported to a hospital for injuries.
All five occupants in the sedan were ejected from the vehicle. Four of them succumbed to their injuries on the scene.
One of them was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No workers on the highway were injured in the crash.
The crash closed I-95 south near Chamberlayne Avenue Exit 82.
