Former Virginia Senator John Warner dies at age 94

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former Virginia Senator John Warner, has passed away at the age of 94.
Senator Warner served three decades in the Senate after a stint as a secretary of the Navy.
Warner is also a World War II and Korean War veteran.
His longtime Chief of Staff, Susan Magill sent an email on the news of Warner’s passing, saying the former Senator died of heart failure the evening of May 25 with his wife Jeanne and daughter Virginia by his side.
