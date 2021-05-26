First Alert Weather Day: Low-end risk for strong storms Today

Isolated strong storms are possible 3 to 8pm This afternoon

An overnight upgrade places RVA and North in a "Slight Risk" Zone (Source: SPC)
By Nick Russo | May 25, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT - Updated May 26 at 10:16 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There is a low-end risk for a few strong storms this afternoon.

There is a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center, focused north and west of RVA. Level one “Marginal Risk” For Southern VA.

Temperatures will soar into the low to mid-90s and that could provide fuel for an isolated strong to a severe storm, especially North of I-64

The primary time to watch will be 5 to 8 pm with gusty winds and hail the primary threats.

Gusty winds and hail will be the primary threat with any storms on Wednesday. (Source: WWBT)

