Crews prepare for Clean the Bay Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday is Memorial Day, and also the start of the annual Clean the Bay Day along the James River.
On Wednesday, crews went out to see just how much they’ll have to clean up.
The longstanding litter cleanup runs from May 31 to June 5.
Officials say this is especially important this week because swimming and boating on the river over the holiday weekend is expected to result in more litter.
“We came down to this park today, and at first glance, it didn’t look too bad, it looked pretty clean but when you start to really look, you find cigarette butts, you find cans and bottles and pieces of plastic in the bushes and weeds. All that breaks down and eventually is going to flow into the James River here, and it’s going to end up causing problems for the fish, the wildlife and the people who like to spend time on the river,” said Kenny Fletcher with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
Because of COVID, this year there are no pre-designated sites and meeting times. People can pick up litter on their own time near their home or work, then log the results online.
