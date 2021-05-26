Crews prepare for Clean the Bay Day

“We came down to this park today, and at first glance, it didn’t look too bad, it looked pretty clean but when you start to really look, you find cigarette butts, you find cans and bottles and pieces of plastic in the bushes and weeds. All that breaks down and eventually is going to flow into the James River here, and it’s going to end up causing problems for the fish, the wildlife and the people who like to spend time on the river,” said Kenny Fletcher with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.