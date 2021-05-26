Councilman Lambert to hold virtual district meeting on ‘Casino Question’ in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Councilmember Ann-Frances Lambert will be holding a virtual district meeting on the proposed One Casino + Resort in Richmond.
The Richmond City Council and Richmond Northside 3rd Voter District will also be in attendance.
All Richmond Northside 3rd Voter District residents are welcome to attend and comment during the meeting.
The meeting will be held on the Microsoft Teams platform. You do not need a Microsoft account to attend.
The meeting will take place on May 26 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Click here to join the meeting or dial 804-316-9457. The conference ID is 738834697#.
