Chief Smith, detectives discuss three missing person cases around disappearance anniversaries

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chief Smith, detectives discussed three missing person cases around the Memorial Day anniversary of their disappearances. Joined by the Chief and detectives were the families of the missing.
Detectives hope to develop tips from the public to assist the investigations.
The following missing person cases were discussed:
- Melanie Davis - A longtime VCU Medical Center registered nurse who was reported missing in 2016. Her family was in attendance.
- William Adkins Jr. - Was missing for three months when a family member reported him missing in 2012.
- Joseph Slaughter - Slaughter was homeless at the time of his disappearance. His family discussed the areas in which he frequented.
“As each date of disappearance for our missing persons approaches, it is important to share these family memories and investigative insights to hopefully generate tips from the public that can bring our missing person home again,” Chief Gerald M. Smith said.
The event took place on May 26 at 12 p.m.
