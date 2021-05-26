Chesterfield police launch text updates for 911 callers

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are the first in Virginia to launch a new tool that will allow text message updates to be sent to 911 callers.
SPIDR Tech, designed specifically for law enforcement, rolled out in the county in conjunction with its new computer-aided dispatch system.
SPIDR Tech allows agencies to send one-to-one text messages and mobile-friendly surveys to callers.
Col. Jeffrey S. Katz said it will allow residents to stay informed about the status of their call and give them the chance to give feedback on the service received.
“We want [feedback] on an individual basis because we want to see how we’re doing on an individual measure,” Katz said. “But also we want to look at it collectively. We want to look at where in our community satisfaction is high and where satisfaction needs to be improved.”
Those who call dispatch and give a cell phone number will likely get text messages about the status of their call. A survey will likely come after the call has been cleared.
Messages will not be sent to call types that pose a safety risk to the caller or responding officers.
Text messages on investigation-related updates will start going out when the new records management system comes online later this year.
