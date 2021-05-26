Arrests, seizures target Sinaloa drugs destined for Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - Local and federal officials say they’ve dismantled a trafficking network that ferried drugs from the Sinaloa cartel in Mexico through California to multiple drug-dealing organizations around the nation’s capital.
The investigation began in 2017 with a Loudoun County, Virginia, sheriff’s deputy assigned to a Drug Enforcement Administration task force.
It eventually stretched to seven states and resulted in more than 30 arrests, the seizure of more than 100 firearms; $6 million in cash, jewelry and other valuables; 473 pounds of methamphetamine; 42 kilograms of fentanyl; and 129 kilograms of cocaine.
One specific seizure in Loudoun County was the largest in its history.
