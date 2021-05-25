Tuesday Forecast: Best Weather Day of the week, with Record Heat Possible Tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - HOT weather returns after a break yesterday. Then the holiday weekend trends cooler with a soaking rain possible Saturday.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Best weather day of the week with Highs in the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with a few storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%) Record high is 94°
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
SATURDAY: Cloudy and cool with rain likely through the day. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the 60s! (Rain Chance: 70%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: MEMORIAL DAY: A Chilly start in the 40s, then Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in mid 70s
