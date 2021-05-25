Strangers come together to help Petersburg woman coping with recurring sewer backups

The Petersburg utility crew finished the job in a day, removing the rusty lateral. It was tossed in the back of a dump truck, and a new sewer connection was installed from the curb to the mainline. In addition, new lines were also installed from the house to the curb, thanks to Dave Thompson, general manager of M.A. Williams Drain Cleaning, Plumbing, Heating and Air. His team did the work free of charge, even putting down grass seed and straw.