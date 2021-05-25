Richmond’s Mayor reflects on police policy changes one year after George Floyd death

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Mayor reflects on a year of pain, concern and calls for action.
“People were in the streets marching against the injustices,” said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.
Following the murder of George Floyd, a summer of protests demanding police reform enveloped the city.
“Richmond has been no stranger to inequality or equity,” said Stoney.
Last year, Stoney convened a task force to reimagine public safety. In November, the task force came up with a slew of recommendations.
“Officers will act before hitting the streets with the community members to learn about the community they’ll be policing,” said Stoney.
Among them is to develop a new system for mental health, substance abuse and other non-criminal calls. Those calls would go to a non-police line where professionals could step in.
The move is in response to the killing of Marcus David-Peters in Richmond who was suffering a mental health crisis when a Richmond Police officer shot and killed him. The system gets off the ground July 1 with money now set aside by city council.
“You do that through not just reforming the way we police, but also reforming how we go about building generational wealth. How we go about providing public education and providing more quality homes for people right here in the City of Richmond,” said Stoney.
At the state level, the Virginia General Assembly, controlled by Democrats, passed legislation including eliminating no-knock warrants and banning the use of chokeholds but failed to remove qualified immunity for police, which is an issue for Richmond City Councilor Mike Jones.
“All dem folk aren’t kinfolk. It’s time, we have control of the General Assembly, pass meaningful laws that will ensure the same safety that everyone else gets. We don’t want anything out of the ordinary,” said Mike Jones, Richmond City Council.
Those in support of qualified immunity worry any changes would open officers and their families to litigation which could make it harder to recruit officers.
