Richmonders ask questions about One Casino + Resort proposal

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The fate of a casino in the city of Richmond lies in voters’ hands. Now, with just one proposal left on the table, it’s up to voters to decide whether to roll the dice.
The first public meeting on the One Casino + Resort took place virtually and lasted just about an hour and a half.
The meeting was hosted by the city’s Department of Economic Development.
First, attendees were given some background on the $562 million project.
If approved by voters, it will have 250 luxury hotel rooms and is estimated to provide over 1,3000 jobs.
At Tuesday’s meeting, people were able to ask questions about the project, such as will there be a nightclub inside the casino resort?
Leonard Sledge, director of the department, says there will likely be a lounge that is available for music and a DJ.
Sledge was also asked when the target opening date is scheduled for. He says they are planning for Dec. 31, 2023.
Of course, Tuesday’s meeting was the first of many as members of the public will be able to continue to research, ask questions and offer opinions ahead of Election Day on Nov. 2.
Various council members will be holding separate meetings for their districts to speak with their constituents.
On Wednesday, councilmember Ann-Frances Lambert will hold a virtual meeting and encourages all northside third district residents to attend. You can join that meeting, here.
