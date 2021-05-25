Richmond man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking in Mosby Court neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man was sentenced to prison on Monday for distributing fentanyl in the Mosby Court neighborhood.
According to court documents, Quotez Tyveck Pair, 33, formerly associated with the “II Bloods” gang, and was a drug trafficker known for a reputation of violence.
“In October and November 2019, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents, with the aid of an inside cooperator, completed two controlled drug purchases from Pair. The cooperator, at the direction and under the supervision of law enforcement, purchased from Pair one ounce of heroin on October 30, 2019 and two ounces of heroin on November 12, 2019,” a release said.
After analysis, both of the substances purchases from Pair were found to be fentanyl.
Pair was arrested in Jan. 2020 in Henrico and convicted in March 2021 following a jury trial.
At sentencing, the court also found that Pair also distributed over a half-kilogram of cocaine in addition to the fentanyl.
Pair was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
