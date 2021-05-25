Police: Truck driver charged after crash in Dinwiddie causes spill on road

The crash took place on Route 40 (McKenney Highway) east of Hill Top Drive. (Source: Virginia State Police)
By Adrianna Hargrove | May 25, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT - Updated May 25 at 9:26 AM

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a truck driver has been charged after a crash in Dinwiddie caused a spill on the road.

At 6:41 a.m. on May 25, state police responded to a crash on Route 40 (McKenney Highway) east of Hill Top Drive.

diesel crash (Source: Virginia State Police)
diesel crash (Source: Virginia State Police)

According to the investigation, a 2000 Sterling tractor-trailer carrying diesel tanks was headed west on Route 40 when it ran off the road to the right.

The vehicle overturned causing the cargo to spill.

Police say Jonathan A. Taylor, 36, of Dinwiddie, the driver, was charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain control and holding a cellphone while driving.

All westbound and eastbound lanes are closed.

The investigation is ongoing.

