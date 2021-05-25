Police identify man found dead by dumpsters

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police have identified a man who was found dead near dumpsters on May 25.
Police were called to Phaup Street and 21st Street after a body was found near dumpsters.
The victim was identified as 59-year-old John Maurice Thomas.
Richmond police responded and secured the scene before notifying Henrico police that the scene was just inside their jurisdiction.
Detectives said there were no signs of excessive trauma, such as a gunshot or stab wound.
Anyone with information regarding this death investigation is asked to call Detective Noah at 804-501-5581 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
