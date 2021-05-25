Partial lunar eclipse for Virginia early Wednesday morning

Happens at dawn, meaning the show will get washed out by the sun

For most of us, the lunar eclipse Wednesday morning will be a dud. (Source: nbc12)
By Andrew Freiden | May 25, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT - Updated May 25 at 10:38 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sadly, tomorrow’s lunar eclipse will be a bit of a dud for Richmond.

A lunar eclipse is when the moon slides into the earth’s shadow. They always happen during a full moon. This will be an exciting show for the Western United States but not for us. In the map below from NASA, the dark shaded areas will see none of the eclipse and the White areas will see the whole thing.

The Dark areas will NOT see the eclipse and the white areas will
For us in Virginia, only part of the moon will enter the earth’s shadow. But not the FULL shadow, which is called the Umbra. We’ll be entered the fuzzy “prenumbra” meaning a small sliver of the moon might change color a little bit.

Also: the eclipse starts for us JUST as the sun is rising. I think the sun will make it hard to see much. But it’s worth a try. With binoculars and a clear view of the setting moon in the SW sky, you might be able to see something cool! 5:45am is the time to watch. Keep in mind the sun will be rising at 5:52am so your window is short.

Happy Eclipse Hunting!

