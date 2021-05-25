News to Know for May 25: Casino project goes before public; A.P. Hill removal plans; McDonald’s hiring event

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you start your day!
Today will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny.
Best weather day of the week with Highs in the mid 80s.
Mayor Levar Stoney made his pitch to the city council Monday night, recommending to move forward with the One Casino and Resort, per a city committee’s recent recommendation. He says it would bring some 1,500 jobs to the area.
City leaders are working to get the city council on board.
There will be a virtual meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. for the public to weigh in on the One Casino plan.
The final remnants of Confederate monuments in Richmond could be gone this summer. Plans are coming together to remove the final city-owned statue and all the pedestals they once stood upon.
Tuesday will mark the first hurdle for the plans to remove the final pieces of Confederate monuments in Richmond.
That’s when the city’s Commission of Architectural Review will see the plans for six sites, mainly along Monument Avenue.
The Robert E. Lee statue also remains standing in Richmond. It’s owned by the state and caught up in a lawsuit right now. A hearing is scheduled for June 8 before the Virginia Supreme Court.
Henrico police are searching for an armed robbery suspect. Police said a man went into the store, showed a handgun and demanded money.
The clerk complied and gave the suspect cash from the register.
The suspect then left the store on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Paul at (804) 501-4894 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
The intersection where George Floyd took his final breaths was to be transformed Tuesday into an outdoor festival on the one-year anniversary of his death, with food, children’s activities and a long list of musical performers.
Floyd, 46, died on Memorial Day 2020 after then-Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck, pinning him to the ground for about 9 1/2 minutes.
Chauvin was convicted last month of murder and faces sentencing June 25. Three other fired officers still face trial.
The “Rise and Remember George Floyd” celebration, including a candlelight vigil at 8 p.m., caps several days of marches, rallies and panel discussions about his death and where America is in confronting racial discrimination.
In a New York Times op-ed, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is apologizing for the events that unfolded during protests in the city last year following the death of George Floyd.
In the op-ed, titled “I Needed to Lead My City. But I Needed to Apologize First,” Stoney referenced protests around the Lee Circle last June when police released tear gas into what had been a peaceful demonstration.
Stoney called it a “violation of the social contract and a breach of trust by those assigned to protect us.”
Petersburg Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a young boy and girl late Saturday night.
Dwayne Thomas, the co-founder of the Crimson Tide Youth Football, confirms to NBC 12 that the little boy is a member of the Burg Boyz football team. He describes him as a respectful and energetic child who loves to have fun. Thomas says the little boy was supposed to play in a championship game Sunday, instead, he was having surgery.
Police say a small Honda or Toyota was seen leaving the area after the incident.
No arrests have been made, but Petersburg Police ask for anyone with information to contact them or Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
McDonald’s in the Richmond area is hosting on Tuesday a drive-up hiring event with on-the-spot interviews.
The event is slated for May 25 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with no prior scheduling required. It will feature balloons, face painting, bounce houses and other fun activities.
