‘Movies on the Pad’ returns to West Broad Village

By Adrianna Hargrove | May 25, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT - Updated May 25 at 12:37 PM

SHORT PUMP, Va. (WWBT) - West Broad Village announced ‘Movies on the Pad’ will be returning in June. Admission is free.

Those who wish to attend can bring their own blanket or folding chair.

The following movies will be shown:

  • Jumanji - June 4
  • Tom & Jerry - June 18
  • Wonder Woman 1984 - July 2
  • Dolittle - July 16

Complimentary popcorn will be available at check-in.

In accordance with State guidelines, you must bring your proof of vaccination at check-in if you wish to remove your mask.

Social distancing will still be in place at each movie screening.

Spaces are limited, please reserve 1 spot for each family here.

For more information, click here.

