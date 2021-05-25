Mobile vaccine clinic to be held at Rockwood Park in Chesterfield

Mobile vaccine clinic to be held at Rockwood Park in Chesterfield
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered.
By Adrianna Hargrove | May 25, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT - Updated May 25 at 12:46 PM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A mobile vaccine unit will be located in Rockwood Park in Chesterfield.

The mobile vaccine clinic will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Rockwood Park, located at 3401 Courthouse Road on May 27.

Those who are 12 years of age and older can receive the vaccine. A parent or guardian must be with a child in order to get the vaccine.

No registration is required. Walk-ups are welcome.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered.

If this vaccination clinic is not convenient, residents can visit Vaccine Finder’s website to find a vaccine closest to them.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.