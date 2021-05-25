Mobile vaccine clinic to be held at Rockwood Park in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A mobile vaccine unit will be located in Rockwood Park in Chesterfield.
The mobile vaccine clinic will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Rockwood Park, located at 3401 Courthouse Road on May 27.
Those who are 12 years of age and older can receive the vaccine. A parent or guardian must be with a child in order to get the vaccine.
No registration is required. Walk-ups are welcome.
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered.
If this vaccination clinic is not convenient, residents can visit Vaccine Finder’s website to find a vaccine closest to them.
