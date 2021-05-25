Man injured in Richmond overnight shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom | May 25, 2021 at 5:02 AM EDT - Updated May 25 at 5:02 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been injured after a shooting that occurred in Richmond overnight.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on May 24, Richmond Police officers responded to the 1400 Block of St. James Street. for the report of a possible shooting. 

Officers arrived and located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot injury.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. 

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

