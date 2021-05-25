Man injured in Richmond overnight shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been injured after a shooting that occurred in Richmond overnight.
At approximately 10:30 p.m. on May 24, Richmond Police officers responded to the 1400 Block of St. James Street. for the report of a possible shooting.
Officers arrived and located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot injury.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.