Judge signs order requiring VEC to fix backlog, issues

“For more than a year, we have heard daily from Virginians across the state who needed to get emergency help—often for the first time—and instead got delays,” said Pat Levy-Lavelle, attorney at the Legal Aid Justice Center. “Many Virginians did receive benefits, and we know that people at the VEC have been working hard during the pandemic. Still, this lawsuit has been about getting more help for gaps in the system and the Virginians who desperately need it. The steps ordered today are a hopeful sign that help is on the way.”