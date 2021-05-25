Hurricane Preparedness: In Your Own Backyard

Taking care of your yard is one of the most important things you can do as a homeowner. McCall said, “I think it is best to have a relationship with an arborist or a good tree care company before we even come into this season, so you have someone who is looking at your trees on a regular basis.” Cracks, splits and dead branches are indicators that you may have some issues that need attention. McCall said, “Hey this tree looks different. It does not have any leaves on it. Or it started to tilt this way. Well, it may be time to have someone come out and look at it before there is a storm.”