Hurricane Preparedness: In Your Own Backyard

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Images of fallen trees have been common sight in our area over the years.
Luke McCall, the Distribution Forestry Coordinator with Dominion Energy said, “Predominately we have a lot of oak trees growing around here. Oak trees typically have a very wide flat root system as well as a wide canopy, so those trees can be susceptible to failing in storms.”
We have seen this type of failure especially through storms like Gaston and Isabel. And in the past couple of years with a record amount of rain, and several remnants of tropical systems, we have seen many trees come down. McCall said, “It can be worsened by environmental conditions like you mentioned when we have a lot of rain and the soil becomes loosened and then you have some wind that gets added into that and causes trees to fail.”
Taking care of your yard is one of the most important things you can do as a homeowner. McCall said, “I think it is best to have a relationship with an arborist or a good tree care company before we even come into this season, so you have someone who is looking at your trees on a regular basis.” Cracks, splits and dead branches are indicators that you may have some issues that need attention. McCall said, “Hey this tree looks different. It does not have any leaves on it. Or it started to tilt this way. Well, it may be time to have someone come out and look at it before there is a storm.”
Experts say if there’s any doubt, give them a call before hurricane season begins. McCall said, “You can call us. Say hey I have a relationship with an arborist, and he says I have a dead tree over there and it might fall on the power line you should call us. One of us foresters will come out and we will look at it. And we will communicate with you and say yep it needs to come down and then we will send a tree crew to take care of it.”
If you have see a tree down or would like Dominion Energy to come look at your landscape they can be reached at www.dominionenergy.com.
