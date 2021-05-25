Hopewell schools’ to host virtual town hall on upcoming school year’s plans

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell City Schools will be hosting a virtual town hall for parents to have a chance to hear and talk about several plans for the next school year.
The town hall will take place at 6:30 p.m. on May 25.
Parents who want their child to continue learning remotely need to complete an application.
The school district will also discuss plans to get students ages 12 and up a COVID-19 vaccine in school buildings.
