Henrico, Richmond police on scene of death investigation

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are conducting a death investigation.
Police are at the scene of 21st and Carroll streets.
Officers and detectives from Richmond and Henrico are working together since the scene is near the city/county line.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Noah at 804-501-5581 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
No additional details were immediately released. NBC12 is working to learn more.
