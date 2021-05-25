Henrico, Richmond police on scene of death investigation

By NBC12 Newsroom | May 25, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT - Updated May 25 at 2:50 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are conducting a death investigation.

Police are at the scene of 21st and Carroll streets.

Officers and detectives from Richmond and Henrico are working together since the scene is near the city/county line.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Noah at 804-501-5581 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

No additional details were immediately released. NBC12 is working to learn more.

