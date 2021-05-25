Goochland County offering final vaccine clinic for residents

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Goochland County will be offering their final afternoon vaccine clinic for residents.
The county will be ending the local Goochland Vaccination Clinic at the Central High Cultural and Educational Complex at the end of May.
The final vaccine clinic will be held on May 27 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Those who need a 2nd dose can easily schedule a local appointment at the following locations:
- Goochland Pharmacy - (804) 556-3607
- Dawson’s Pharmacy - (804) 556-3311
Walk-ins are for those 18 years of age or older who live or work in the Chickahominy Health District. Proof of age will be required.
This vaccine clinic will administer the Moderna vaccine only.
Residents are encouraged to schedule an appointment for any of the Chickahominy Health Districts remaining COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics here or calling 804-365-3240, a representative will contact you to confirm the appointment.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.