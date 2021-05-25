Free COVID-19 testing events in Richmond, Henrico for June

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a schedule of the upcoming free COVID-19 testing events for the Richmond City and Henrico County Health Districts in the month of June.
Thursday, June 17 from 10 a.m. until noon
- Diversity Thrift - 1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, VA 23220
This is a free COVID-19 testing event. No pre-registration or insurance is required.
Individuals will be notified of their results in 3-5 business days. If notification is not received after 5 business days, call the Test Results Hotline at (804) 486-2107 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voice messages will be returned within one business day.
