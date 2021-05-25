First Alert Weather Day: Low end risk for strong storms Wednesday

Isolated strong storms are possible 3 to 8pm Wednesday afternoon

The focus for any severe storms on Wednesday will likely be north of I-64. (Source: WWBT)
By Nick Russo | May 25, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT - Updated May 25 at 5:58 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There is a low end risk for a few strong storms Wednesday afternoon.

There is a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center, focused north and west of RVA.

There is a low-end threat for a couple of strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon 3 to 8pm.
Temperatures will soar into the low to mid 90s on Wednesday and that could provide fuel for an isolated strong to severe storm, mainly north of I-64.

The primary time to watch will be 5 to 8pm with gusty winds and hail the primary threats.

Gusty winds and hail will be the primary threat with any storms on Wednesday.
