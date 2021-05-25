First Alert Weather Day: Low end risk for strong storms Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There is a low end risk for a few strong storms Wednesday afternoon.
There is a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center, focused north and west of RVA.
Temperatures will soar into the low to mid 90s on Wednesday and that could provide fuel for an isolated strong to severe storm, mainly north of I-64.
The primary time to watch will be 5 to 8pm with gusty winds and hail the primary threats.
