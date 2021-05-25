Fire-Rescue crews remind drivers to slow down, move over after fire truck hit on I-64

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Fire and rescue crews in New Kent County are reminding drivers to slow down and move over after one of their fire trucks were hit on I-64.
On the morning of May 23, units were on the scene of an accident on I-64 when a vehicle ran into a parked fire truck.
No one was reported injured, however, the fire truck sustained major damage.
Units say the truck, Squad 505, was serving as a blocker to protect those responding to the scene.
A block is when an emergency vehicle is used to protect an incident work area by parking across a lane or lanes of traffic.
Units are stopped upstream of the incident area and parked at an angle across a lane or two of the roadway.
New Kent Fire-Rescue released the following statement on their Facebook page:
Please remember that Virginia has a slow down move over law and drivers that are approaching a stationary vehicle that is displaying a flashing, blinking, or alternating blue, red, or amber light or lights are required to proceed with caution and, if reasonable, move over, away from the scene. If changing lanes is unreasonable or unsafe, drivers should proceed with caution and maintain a safe speed for highway conditions.
We’ve seen far too many tragic deaths from irresponsible driving around accident scenes. Please help our personnel make it home safe to their families!
