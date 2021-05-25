Charleston church shooter starts appeal in conviction, sentencing in Richmond

“At the government’s urging, and over the defendant’s objection, the Court entered an order broadly precluding Mr. Roof from presenting as mitigation, evidence of the conditions of confinement that he would be subject to if he were to be sentenced to life without parole; the only alternative to a death sentence,” Yates said. “The government then capitalized on this absence of evidence it had self-secured and argued… that Mr. Roof’s two mitigating factors about his lack of future dangerousness and his ability to be safely confined, if spared, were ‘not true’.”