18-year-old shot, killed in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning, according to police.
Officers were called to the 2100 block of Fairfield Avenue around 2:15 a.m. for the shooting. When they arrived, Jaheim Wilkes was found near a parked car with an apparent gunshot wound.
The 18-year-old died later that day at the hospital.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.