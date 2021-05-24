18-year-old shot, killed in Richmond

An 18-year-old was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning, according to police. (Source: WTOC)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 24, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT - Updated May 24 at 2:43 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Fairfield Avenue around 2:15 a.m. for the shooting. When they arrived, Jaheim Wilkes was found near a parked car with an apparent gunshot wound.

The 18-year-old died later that day at the hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

