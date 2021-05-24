What to do if you find fraud on your accounts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Federal Trade Commission reported losses of $667 million to imposter scams in 2019.
If you find fraud on a bank account or credit card opened in your name, you need to contact all three of the credit bureaus immediately. That means reaching out to Experian, TransUnion and Equifax.
You want to make sure your credit is not hurt by this. Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, says you also want to contact the financial institution where somebody opened an account or bought something fraudulently.
“Make sure you’re contacting who owns the debt and you’re contacting the credit bureaus as well, and you also want to contact the FTC and report it,” said Dale. The FTC does encourage you to do a police report as well.
And it never hurts to file a report with the FBI’s internet crime complaint center.
