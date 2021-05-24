Virginia’s recidivism rate is second lowest in the U.S.

During the 2016 fiscal year, 12,551 state-responsible inmates were released; 2,997 of them were re-incarcerated within three years. According to the Governor’s Office, Virginia waits at least four years to calculate the three-year re-incarceration rate to ensure all court orders are included. All state responsible sentences after release are counted as recidivism in Virginia, including technical violations and sentences for offenses that occurred prior to release.