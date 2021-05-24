‘They were doing nothing wrong’: 5 and 6 year old were shot while playing outside

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a young boy and girl late Saturday night.
“They were doing nothing wrong, they were doing what kids are supposed to be doing, playing,” said Captain Emmanuel Chambliss with Petersburg Police. “People were hanging out in front of the apartment where they live, the kids were playing outside, a car drove through the area and started firing shots.”
Police say the children, a 5-year-old girl, and a 6-year-old boy, were shot while playing outside of the Pecan Acres housing complex. Both were taken to a hospital with serious injuries but are expected to recover.
Dwayne Thomas, co-founder of the Crimson Tide Youth Football, confirms to NBC12 that the little boy is a member of the Burg Boyz football team. He describes him as a respectful and energetic child who loves to have fun. Thomas says the little boy was supposed to play in a championship game Sunday, instead, he was having surgery.
“People are upset, there are prayers going up for the kids. Officers are upset, a lot of us have kids. It is upsetting and frustrating that this would happen,” said Chambliss.
NBC12 spoke to a neighbor who was admittedly too afraid to even do a phone interview. The neighbor says the shooting was one of the most horrific things they have seen. They watched as paramedics rushed the girl and boy to the hospital, and as a parent, they are now concerned about the safety of the entire community.
Police say a small Honda or Toyota was seen leaving the area after the incident.
No arrests have been made, but Petersburg Police ask for anyone with information to contact them or Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
